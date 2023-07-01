Man hospitalised after reported gang assault with baseball bat in Newtownabbey

PSNI appeal for information in relation to assault.

Police have launched an investigation after it was reported that a man was assaulted by six men in Newtownabbey – one of whom was armed with a baseball bat.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the early hours of Saturday, July 1.

It was reported around 4.05am, that a short time earlier, a man was assaulted by six men in the Glenvarna Drive area.

The PSNI said it was reported that one of these men was armed with a baseball bat.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 280 of 1/7/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/