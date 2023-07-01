Man hospitalised after reported gang assault with baseball bat in Newtownabbey

PSNI appeal for information in relation to assault.

Garrett Hargan

Police have launched an investigation after it was reported that a man was assaulted by six men in Newtownabbey – one of whom was armed with a baseball bat.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the early hours of Saturday, July 1.

It was reported around 4.05am, that a short time earlier, a man was assaulted by six men in the Glenvarna Drive area.

The PSNI said it was reported that one of these men was armed with a baseball bat.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 280 of 1/7/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/