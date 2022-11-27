Man hospitalised after suffering facial injuries during south Belfast assault

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being assaulted in south Belfast on Sunday morning.

Police said the man was attacked on Carmel Street at around 11.45am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report at 11.45am that a man in his 20s had been assaulted as he walked along Carmel Street. The victim suffered facial injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“The suspect is described as being around 5’11 in height and was wearing a brown coloured flat cap, a navy top with grey sleeves, blue jeans, white socks and dark coloured shoes.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time this incident took place or who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 794 27/11/22.”