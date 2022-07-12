Man hospitalised after sustaining head injuries during assault in Lisburn

Police have said a 21-year-old man remains in hospital following an assault in Lisburn.

Detectives are investigating the incident which occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, July 12.

The 21-year-old victim was set upon by three unknown males while walking with a female friend in the Rathvarna Drive/Beechwood Grove area at around 1.30am.

He sustained injuries to his head and body and currently remains in hospital.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and remains in custody at present.

Witnesses or anyone with information can get in touch with Lisburn CID by calling 101, quoting reference 178 12/07/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/