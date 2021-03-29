Man hospitalised after 'vicious' attack in Belfast

Police appealing for information after the attack in Dundonald on Sunday.

The PSNI are appealing for information after a man was attacked by two men in Dundonald on Sunday evening.

The man aged in his forties was kicked and punched by two males, sustaining broken bones and requiring hospital treatment.

The incident happened in the Enler Park East area of Dundonald at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

In a statement, Detective Constable Adams said: “The man, when out walking, was attacked by two males. He was kicked and punched, and sustained injuries, including broken bones, that required hospital treatment.

“This was a vicious attack, which has left the victim badly shaken. I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 526 of 29/03/21.”

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."