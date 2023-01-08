Man hospitalised following assault in Co Down village

An 18-year-old man has been hospitalised after being assaulted outside a licensed premises in Ballygowan on Sunday morning.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of the incident in the Square area of of the village.

Detectives are not linking this reported assault with another assault that occurred in The Brae area of Ballygowan shortly after 7.05pm last night, Saturday 7th January.

Read more Man attacked by masked gang armed with hammers and iron bars in Co Down

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “It was reported that an 18-year-old man was assaulted outside a licenced premises at around 1am this morning, Sunday 8th January.

"The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened, but I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or have any information to come forward. I am also appealing to anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 326 of 08/01/23."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.