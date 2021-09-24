Man hospitalised following ‘barbaric’ Dundonald shooting

A man has been hospitalised after being shot in both of his legs in Dundonald on Thursday evening.

The incident happened in the Kilberry Park area at around 8.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are appealing for anyone with any information about the attack to come forward.

East Belfast DUP MLA Robin Newton described the shooting in Ballybeen as “a scandalous and barbaric attack”.

“Whatever the reason for shooting a man in the legs it cannot be justified,” he said.

“Those who carry out this type of crude justice are a danger to the entire community and deserve no support.

“I appeal to the local people to support PSNI efforts on this matter by making use of the police 101 number.”

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information in relation to it, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 1786 of 23/09/21.

“Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”