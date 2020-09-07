Man hospitalised following 'brutal' attack during Limavady burglary

A man has been hospitalised following a "brutal" attack during an aggravated burglary in Limavady.

Police received a report shortly after 10pm on Saturday that three masked men had forced their way into a flat on Irish Green Street and assaulted a man inside.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: "Our officers responded and, when they arrived at the flat, they located an injured man inside.

“One of our officers administered first aid to the victim until the NI Ambulance Service arrived, who then transported the man to hospital.

“The victim sustained a head injury as well as injuries to his arms and a leg.

"This was a brutal attack on the victim and we are working to establish a motive for what occurred.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has information which could assist our investigation, to call our detectives in Coleraine on 101, and quote reference number 2091 of 06/09/20."

A report can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/