Man hospitalised following Co Antrim crash involving pedestrian and car

The incident took place in the Moira Road area of Nutts Corner (Pic: Google Streetview)

A man aged in his 50s has been hospitalised following a crash in Co Antrim on Saturday evening.

Police said a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car at around 10.20pm in the Moira Road area of Nutts Corner in Crumlin.

The road was closed for a time while emergency services attended to the scene.

On Sunday morning the PSNI confirmed the road has reopened to motorists and the victim of the crash is being treated in hospital.

PSNI Inspector Patton said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.20pm on Saturday, 2nd September that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The driver of the vehicle was cautioned for a number of suspected driving offences and enquires remain ongoing into this investigation.

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the collision and could help our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1849 of 02/09/23.”