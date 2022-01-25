Man hospitalised following Londonderry assault as PSNI make arrest

A man has been hospitalised following an assault in Londonderry in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the report shortly before 1.10am in the Bank Place area of the city.

They said the victim was found lying on the ground and was transferred to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

They said he is currently in a stable condition in hospital at this time.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident, as police say he remains in custody and is assisting officers with their enquiries into the incident.

The PSNI are appealing for any witnesses to the assault.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and may have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 56 of 25/01/22,” a spokesperson said.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport , or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”