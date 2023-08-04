Man hospitalised following robbery bid in north Belfast

A man has been taken to hospital following an attempted robbery in north Belfast.

The victim was assaulted in the Canning Place area of the city in the early hours of Thursday morning,

He was found lying injured at around 9.50am.

However police believe the man was attacked at around 2am.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 495 of 03/08/23.