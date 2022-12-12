Man hospitalised following ‘savage assault’ in west Belfast

Police investigating a report of an assault by a gang of men in west Belfast have appealed for information.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 12.

A man aged in his 20s was walking in the Beechmount Grove area shortly after 3am when the attack happened.

Sergeant Tew said: “We understand that five men, unknown to the injured party, launched this savage assault resulting in the victim being taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"His attackers are believed to have fled the scene in a red Vauxhall Astra.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who might have any information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 126 12/12/22.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.