Man hospitalised following 'serious' assault in Craigavon

The men were arrested on Monday.

A man has been left requiring hospital treatment after he was assaulted in Craigavon on Thursday evening.

Police in Lurgan said the man sustained facial injuries, after being assaulted near the Meadowbrook area shortly after 8pm. They have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested under suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

In a statement, PSNI Inspector Alwyn Peters said: “Shortly after 8pm we received a report of an assault convenient to the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon.

“One man sustained facial injuries during the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested under suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody for questioning.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1803 15/04/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”