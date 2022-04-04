Man hospitalised following ‘serious’ road collision in County Down
A man has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision on the Ballyblack Road East outside Newtownards on Monday.
Police said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
The air ambulance and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the scene of the “serious road traffic collision” between Carrowdore and the Movilla Road on the Ards Peninsula.
The Ballyblack Road East re-opened shortly after 8pm on Monday evening following the incident.
The NIFRS said it was called to the incident on Monday at 3.28pm.
Two fire appliances from Newtownards Fire Station, along with one fire appliance each from Ballywalter and Bangor Fire Stations attended the scene of the crash.
