Man hospitalised for ‘serious’ facial injuries after glass attack in Enniskillen

A man in Enniskillen has been hospitalised for facial injuries after being assaulted with a glass in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the altercation, which happened at licensed premises in the Townhall Street area of the town.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Just after midnight, we received a report that a man in his 30s had been assaulted with a glass following an altercation.

"He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for facial injuries.

“These included serious lacerations which required a number of stitches.

“Shortly afterwards, we arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

“He remains in police custody at Omagh station.”