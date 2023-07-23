Man hospitalised with facial injuries after Co Armagh assault

The PSNI logo outside their Headquarters in east Belfast on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Picture by Peter Morrison

A man has been hospitalised for injuries to his face and head after an assault in Co Armagh.

The attack occurred in the Madden Road area of Tandragee on Thursday evening.

The PSNI’s Inspector Tate said: “It was reported that at around 5.30pm on July 20, a man was approached by a number of people from behind and punched in the side of the face.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his face and head, and remains there at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who has any information which may assist, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1578 of 20/07/23.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org