Man hospitalised with head injuries following Newtownards gang attack

A man has been hospitalised with head injuries after being assaulted by a gang of men in Newtownards on Thursday evening.

Police said the attack happened at a flat in the Queen Street area of the town at around 11.45pm.

They said the victim was attacked by a group of six males who were dressed in dark clothing and armed with weapons.

They said the victim required hospital treatment for multiple injuries to his head.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway and detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Queen Street area on Thursday night, or anyone with any information which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them in Bangor on 101 quoting reference number 2201 14/10/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”