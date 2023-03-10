Man hospitalised with jaw and cheekbone injuries following Belfast city centre assault

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a serious assault in Belfast city centre on Tuesday 28 February.

A report was received by police on Friday that a man, aged in his 30s, was attacked by two men as he stood outside licensed premises on Bedford Street at around midday on the Tuesday afternoon.

The man was punched to ground and the two men then continued to assault him whilst on the ground, knocking him unconscious and fracturing his jaw and cheekbone.

The man was required to stay in hospital for a number of days receiving treatment following the assault.

The first attacker was described as being around 5'8" tall, of large build with ginger hair and was wearing a grey hoodie.

The second was approximately 5'10" tall, of large build with dark hair and wearing a dark coloured jacket and a white t-shirt.

Detectives would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with information which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 602 10/03/23.