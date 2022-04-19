Man hospitalised with serious head injuries after Craigavon collision – woman released on police bail

A man has been hospitalised with serious head injuries and a woman arrested after a one vehicle traffic collision in Co Armagh on Monday evening.

Police confirmed the man in his 40s remains in a critical condition.

Police said Pinebank in Craigavon – which was closed for a time while police attended the incident – has now reopened on Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 50s who was arrested following the invident has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A woman in her 50s arrested following a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Pinebank area of Craigavon on Monday 18th April, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"A man in his 40s who was injured following the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“Our enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available from the scene, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1592 18/04/22.”