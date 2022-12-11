Man hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries after being struck by car as he left west Belfast bar

Police at the scene of an RTC involving a pedestrian on the Suffolk Road, west Belfast on December, 10 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been hospitalised with “serious” injuries after he was struck by a car in west Belfast on Saturday evening.

It is understood the incident involved a man who left a bar on the Suffolk Road shortly before midnight.

Images retrieved by the Belfast Telegraph show police officers at the scene shortly after the incident and significant damage done to the front of a black Ford vehicle.

The man was later transferred to hospital.

In a statement PSNI Sergeant Tew said: “At around 11.50pm, we received a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a car in the area.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are believed to be serious at this time.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2052 of 10/12/22.”