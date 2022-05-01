Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following Banbridge crash

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Banbridge on Saturday.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Newry Street area of the down at around 5pm.

The road was closed while emergency services attended but has since reopened with the PSNI now appealing for information.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report of this incident shortly after 5pm and attended the scene, together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

“The road was closed to traffic for a period of time whilst emergency services dealt with the incident, but has now reopened.

“Our enquiries to establish what happened are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage in relation to it, to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 1292 of 30/04/22.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”