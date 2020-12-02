Man hurt as bomb partially explodes in Craigavon security alert

A man has been taken to hospital after a device partially exploded in a security alert in Craigavon on Tuesday evening.

A number of homes were evacuated in the Enniskeen area during the incident.

The injured man is being treated for injuries to his hands and chest.

SDLP Councillor Thomas Larkham has said: “The circumstances of the incident are still unclear but army technical officers are on site and police have erected a cordon for the safety of the local community.

“This is the last thing that anyone in Enniskeen wants or needs. This is a close knit community full of people trying to get on with their lives during a difficult time for us all. I want to thank the residents who have cooperated with police, reacting quickly to keep each other safe. I also want to thank the local church for opening its doors to this community.”

Police and ATO at the scene of an explosion in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon where a man was injured on December 1st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly added: “This is a settled community that has had its peace violated this evening. No one here wants that. I will be meeting with senior police officers to discuss this matter urgently."