Man hurt in Craigavon bomb blast arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Forensic search: officers at the scene of an explosion in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon

A man who was injured after a bomb partially exploded in Co Armagh on Tuesday night has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an explosive device with intent to endanger life.

He remains in hospital after suffering wounds to his hands and chest following the incident in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon.

His injuries have been described as not life-threatening.

Remnants of a suspected pipe bomb were taken away by the PSNI for forensic examination.

The alert was triggered after police received a report of an explosion at the rear of a house in Enniskeen at 9.30pm.

Residents in the immediate area were told to evacuate their homes for their own safety and some took refuge in the nearby St Saviour’s Church.

A number residents had still not returned to their homes on Wednesday morning.

Forensic teams examined laneways and footpaths in the expansive estate in the immediate aftermath of the explosion as they tried to piece together what happened.

Officers were still present on Wednesday morning, while a large area was cordoned off.

Detective Inspector Simpson explained that officers found the man in the vicinity of where the explosion took place being treated by paramedics.

Following the end of the operation, Mr Simpson said: “Police have now left the area and would thank the local community for their patience during this public safety operation.”

Local SDLP councillor Thomas Larkham, who was present at the scene shortly after the bomb exploded, said that he could easily have been talking about a “fatality or multiple fatalities”.

“The local residents are extremely shocked and very alarmed at what went on here,” said the Craigavon councillor.

“These residents want to live in peace and get on with their lives.

“They’re sick, sore and tired of being disrupted and moved out of their homes because of mindless incidents such as this.”

Sinn Fein councillor Catherine Nelson said those responsible for the attack put the entire Enniskeen community at risk.

“I have been speaking with residents who are shaken and annoyed at being forced to evacuate their homes as a result of last night’s reckless attack,” the Craigavon councillor added.

“Anyone with any information should contact the PSNI.”

The DUP’s Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart described Tuesday’s explosion as “worrying”.

“One man is seriously injured and many more having faced disruption as a consequence of what happened here,” she said. “My thoughts are with all those affected at this difficult time.

“I want to praise the PSNI for their swift action and also St Saviour’s Church of Ireland for providing a place of refuge for those asked to leave their homes.

“Obviously information is key to answering all the questions as to what happened in Enniskeen, and I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the police with that information. Those who cause hurt and disruption in our communities must be brought to justice.”

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1745 01/12/20.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form on www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.