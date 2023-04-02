Man in 50s cautioned after police seize Class A drugs during search at Newtownards property

The search was carried out by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

PSNI vehicles in Newtownards (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force have conducted a search of a property as part of the ongoing investigation into a series of attacks linked to a feud between drugs gangs in North Down.

Detective Sergeant Pyper said: “Officers, assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group (TSG), and from local response teams, conducted a search of a property in the Newtownards area.

“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class C controlled drugs was recovered and taken away for further forensic examination.

“Other items, including drugs paraphernalia, a mobile device, and an electronic storage device, were also recovered.

“During the course of the search, a man in his 50s was cautioned for disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.”

Detective Sergeant Pyper added: “Police continue to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area, to contact police on 101.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”