Man in 70s dies following suspected farming accident in Co Antrim

Emergency services at the scene of a serious incident on the Rectrory Road, Larne. Photography Be Declan Roughan / Press Eye

A man in his 70s has reportedly died following what is believed to have been a farming accident in Larne on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services including the PSNI, air ambulance and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are understood to be at the scene in the Rectory Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson: "Police are currently at the scene of the sudden death of a man in his 70s in the Rectory Road area of Larne.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"Police have advised the Health and Safety Executive, and will provide assistance with their investigation.

"The road currently remains closed with diversions in place, and motorists are asked to seek an alternative route if possible."