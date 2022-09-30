Man in 80s dies two days after Co Tyrone crash

Police are seeking witnesses after a pensioner died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.

It happened on the Curr Road in Beragh on Wednesday shortly after 11.25am.

The Air Ambulance was dispatched after a lorry and a grey Renault Modus were involved in a collision.

One man aged in his 80s, who was driving the Renault, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he later died.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 582 28/09/22".

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“My thoughts are with the family of the elderly man who lost his life following a crash in Beragh this week,” he said.

“It’s never easy to lose a loved one, particularly in such heartbreaking and tragic circumstances and they have my sincere condolences at this difficult time.

“Beragh is a small village and I would urge everyone to take care when driving in the area, particularly as we head towards winter with the nights getting darker and driving conditions worsening.

Mr McCrossan also expressed serious concerns about over the high number of road deaths in recent weeks.

“Too often we are seeing families in our communities left devastated and lives cut short," he said.

"Road safety has always been one of my top priorities and I will continue engaging with the relevant agencies and departments to do everything within my power to deliver much needed road improvement and safety measures.”