Man in 80s targeted by gang wielding iron bar in West Belfast raid

The victim was a male aged in his 80s, police said.

He was not hurt during the incident.

The burglary took place at a property on the Glen Road on Saturday evening.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “It was reported around 6.30pm that entry had been gained to the home of the victim, who is in their 80s, by three men who demanded money. One of the men was carrying an iron bar.

“A sum of money was taken before the men left the scene. Thankfully the victim was not hurt or injured during their ordeal.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnesses any suspicious activity in the area last night or who may have information of this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1556 27/11/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org