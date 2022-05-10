Man in 90s left shaken after intruder in mask enters home in east Belfast

A man in his 90s has been left shaken after a man wearing a dark mask walked into his house uninvited.

It happened on Willowfield Drive in east Belfast on Monday shortly after 11am.

The elderly man was home alone when the incident took place.

A police spokesperson said: "The homeowner aged in their 90s was at home alone when an unknown man who is described as wearing paint spattered trousers and a dark mask, knocked on the door then entered the property.

"He looked around the house then left, returning a short time later."

It is not believed that anything was taken at this stage but the victim was left shaken by their ordeal.

The police have appealed to anyone who may have seen the man in the area or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help identify him, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1143 of 09/05/22.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.