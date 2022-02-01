Man in Bangor hospitalised after six men break into house and attack him with knuckle duster

A man has been hospitalised after six men broke into a Bangor property and assaulted him with a knuckle duster on Monday night, while a woman locked herself in the bathroom to avoid attack.

The incident was made known to police shortly after 9.25pm at residential premises in the Drumawhey Gardens area of the town.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said "it was reported that six unknown males wearing dark clothing entered a property in the area”.

"A man in his 20s was assaulted with a knuckle duster and was taken to hospital as he received facial injuries. An 18-year-old woman was not injured as she locked herself in a bathroom in the property. The men then left on foot following the incident,” added the detective.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1914 31/01/22.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”