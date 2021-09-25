Man in Bangor shot in leg by two men

Police are appealing for info following the incident in the Kilcooley Estate. Stock pic

Police are appealing for information following a shooting in Bangor on Friday night.

It was reported that at around 10:20pm on September 24, a man in his 40s was grabbed by two unknown men, thrown to the ground and shot in the leg in the Kilcooley Estate.

Detective Inspector Johnston said that “a member of the public came across the injured male shortly after in the Drumhirk Drive.”

The victim was transported to hospital by a member of the public, where he remains receiving treatment to his injuries.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed or heard any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2301 of 24/09/21,” added the detective.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org