Man in court over 10 Northern Ireland ATM thefts

The scene of the ATM robbery, which took place at the Tesco supermarket in Antrim

A man is due to appear in court on Thursday charged in connection with the theft of 10 ATMs.

The charges relate to a number of thefts in Co Antrim between October 27 and December 6 and include the recent theft of a double ATM machine from a Tesco supermarket in Antrim town.

Over the past year there has been a series of ATM raids across Northern Ireland, raising concerns that retailers would remove their cash machine services.

On Monday, Jamie McConnell (26), of Templepatrick in Co Antrim, appeared in court charged with conspiracy to steal ATMs on dates between October 27, 2018, and December 6 this year.

A 43-year-old man was detained on Friday. He was interviewed before being released on bail.

Separately, three men aged 24, 25 and 26 were arrested in the Omagh and Seskinore areas over ATM thefts.

It is understood the arrests were in relation to an ongoing investigation into the thefts and attempted thefts of ATMs in the Omagh, Fintona and Irvinestown areas between December 2018 and March this year.

A 32-year-old charged with conspiracy to steal is to appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

He is the fourth man to be charged in relation to police investigation.