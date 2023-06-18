Man in critical condition after assault in Co Armagh

Police at the scene at Beech Court area of Lurgan.

Police at the scene at Beech Court area of Lurgan

A man is in critical condition following a serious assault in Lurgan yesterday (Saturday).

Shortly after 7.15pm, police received a report of an injured man in the Beech Court area of the town

When officers arrived, they found a man being treated for serious head injuries by ambulance staff.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in police custody.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.