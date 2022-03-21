Man in critical condition after assault in north Belfast

PSNI were called to an altercation at an address in north Belfast on Friday.

A man in his 30s remains in critical condition in hospital after an assault at an address in the Flax Street area of north Belfast on Friday March 18 shortly after 6.40am.

Police received a report of an altercation at the address.

A 30-year-man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 478 18/03/22.