Man in critical condition after being found with head injury in Coosktown

A man has been arrested

A man has been taken to hospital after being discovered lying on a Cookstown street with a head injury.

The man, aged in his 20s, was discovered in the Chapel Street area shortly after 2am on Sunday.

Police received a report that a man was lying on the footpath.

A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of police's investigation and remains in custody at this time.

When police attended the scene officers administered advance first aid prior to the arrival of the Ambulance Service who then transferred the man to hospital.

His condition is described as critical but stable at this time.

Police remain at the scene this morning as they carry out enquiries to try and establish exactly how the man was injured.

Detective Sergeant McGale said that police are keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen the victim prior to when he was discovered with injuries.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was on Chapel Street prior to, or around the time the report was made to us, or anyone who was driving and may captured what occurred on their dashcam to get in touch with us," he said.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to call our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 24/11/19. It could help us establish exactly what happened to this young man.

"Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."