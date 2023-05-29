Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Co Down

A man is in critical condition following a crash in Newcastle, Co Down on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was hit by a car on the Castlewellan Road. He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Inspector Heatley said: “Police received a report shortly before 3am on Sunday, 28th May that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car.

“Emergency services attended and a man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in a critical but stable condition at this time.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.