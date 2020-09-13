Man in critical condition after Co Down crash between lorry and cyclist

A man is currently in critical condition in hospital

A man is currently in critical condition in hospital after a crash between a lorry and a cyclist in Co Down on Sunday.

Police have appealed for information after the crash on the Annalong Road, Ballymartin shortly before 1.30pm.

PSNI Inspector MacDonald said: "It was reported that a cyclist and a lorry were involved in a collision. One man has been taken to hospital and his condition is described as critical.

“The Annalong Road is closed between the School Road and the Valley Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 955 13/09/20.”