Man in critical condition after Derry stabbing

A man is in a critical condition after a stabbing in Londonderry.

Another male has been arrested in connection with the incident, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “Police received a report at around 12.15am that a man had been stabbed in the abdomen in the Stevenson Park area of the city.

“He was subsequently transported to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“One man, aged 22, has been arrested in relation to the incident, and he remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information about the incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 31 of 11/12/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org