Man in critical condition after east Belfast e-scooter crash

A man is in a critical condition after a serious crash on the Knock Road in east Belfast.

The collision involving a car and a man on an electric scooter happened on Wednesday afternoon.

The man on the scooter remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Shortly before 2.30pm, police received the report of a collision between a car and a man on an electric scooter.

“Officers attended along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The man on the scooter was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The Knock Road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.