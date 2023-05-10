Man in critical condition after east Belfast e-scooter crash
A man is in a critical condition after a serious crash on the Knock Road in east Belfast.
The collision involving a car and a man on an electric scooter happened on Wednesday afternoon.
The man on the scooter remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Shortly before 2.30pm, police received the report of a collision between a car and a man on an electric scooter.
“Officers attended along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"The man on the scooter was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.
“The Knock Road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.”
Police asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.