Man in critical condition after he and his girlfriend are stabbed in north Belfast

A man stabbed in the back in north Belfast in the early hours of Saturday is said to be in critical condition in hospital.

The victim, named locally as Daniel McAllister (55), was injured during the incident at Orchard Street in Tigers Bay.

His family said he was attacked after trying to break up a fight just after midnight.

His 29-year-old girlfriend Kirsty Hayes was also stabbed.

A member of the family, who alerted police and an ambulance, said Mr McAllister had to undergo three-and-a-half hours of surgery "because his lungs were filled with blood".

His partner suffered a bleed on the brain and a broken arm, although her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The relative said both victims were "kicked and punched repeatedly" as they lay on the ground.

Daniel McAllister in hospital

A family member said police were looking for two suspects in the case.

Speaking about the dispute that led to the stabbing, they said: "Things got heated and he and his girlfriend tried to stop it.

"Kirsty was stabbed in the head and he was stabbed in the back, while they lay on the ground both were kicked and punched repeatedly."

Police said they had received reports of a group of people fighting in the street and that when they arrived they found an injured man on the ground who had suffered stab wounds and a woman who had also been assaulted.

Police said: "The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital by NI Ambulance Service for treatment of stab wounds to his back. He is reported to be in a critical condition.

"The woman, aged in her 20s, was also taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to her head."

A 26-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assaulting police and possession of a blade.

A 35-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

Appealing for witnesses, the PSNI said: "We know there were large numbers of people in the area… around the time this assault was reported to us, and we want to appeal to anyone who was there and who witnessed what occurred, or who may have footage of it, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 23 of 22/08/20."