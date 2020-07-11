Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Lisburn

The man was found lying on the road near the junction with the Lough Road, having sustained serious injuries, after police received a report at around 2.30am.

Inspector Robinson said: "We are working to establish how this man, who is aged in his twenties, sustained his injuries and we have made a number of enquiries. “I want to make a number of appeals today. In particular, we are keen to speak to the driver of a white Audi and their passengers as we believe they may be able to assist us with our enquiries."We would also strongly urge the driver of any vehicle that was involved in this collision to do the right thing and come forward to us immediately so we can establish what happened to this man. "I would also urge anyone who has any information about this incident, or may have been travelling on this road between 1:40am and 2:05/2:10am to check their dash cam footage. If you have information call us on the non-emergency number 101, and quote reference number 231 of 11/07/20." A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.orgPart of the Crumlin Road was closed for a time as officers conducted their enquiries. It has now reopened.