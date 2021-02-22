Man in critical condition after west Belfast shooting

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after a shooting in west Belfast on Sunday night.

It happened in Hopewell Crescent shortly after 11pm.

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Hopewell Crescent area of Belfast on February 22nd 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police the ambulance service were called to the scene after the incident.

Police spent the night at the scene and remained there into the early hours of Monday morning.

Detective Inspector Tom Phillips asked for “anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have any information which may assist us with our inquiries” to contact police on 101 or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

