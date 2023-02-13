Man in critical condition following attack in Newtownabbey

Police at the scene of a serious assault in the Shore Road area of Jordanstown on February 12th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Three men have been arrested following a serious assault in Newtownabbey’s Shore Road on Sunday.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries following the assault, which was reported to police just after 1.15am. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Two men, aged 28 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“Meanwhile, a third man, aged 36, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information concerning an arrestable offence.

“The three men remain in custody at this time, assisting detectives with enquiries.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.