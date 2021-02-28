Man in critical condition following 'attempted murder' incident in Bangor

A man has been left in a critical condition in hospital following an incident which police are treating as attempted murder in Bangor during the early hours of Sunday.

The PSNI said in a statement that the incident followed a report made to police around 4am of concern for the safety of a man at an address in the Fernmore Road area.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and police attended the address where they located a man, aged in his twenties, with serious head injuries. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Handley said: "As we continue with enquiries today to establish what happened, I want to appeal to anyone who was in this area this morning and has information they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch with our detectives on 101, and quote reference number 316 of 28/02/21."

A report can also be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.