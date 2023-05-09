Man in critical condition following Co Antrim assault

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information as a man is in critical condition after a serious assault in Ballycastle over the weekend.

It was reported on Tuesday morning that a 31-year-old man was found seriously injured at a house in Drumawillin Park. It is believed that the assault took place over the weekend at a house in Riverview Park, Armoy.

One man (27) has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "Police received a report shortly before 9.50am on Tuesday that a 31-year-old man was found seriously injured at a house in the Drumawillin Park area of Ballycastle.

"It is believed the man was injured following an assault at a house in the Riverview Park area of Armoy sometime over the weekend.

"The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

"One man, aged 27, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time."

Police have asked that anyone with information to contact them via 101.