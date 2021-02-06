Man in critical condition following Derry double shooting linked to dissident republicans

Police at the scene in Rinmore Drive in Derry’s Creggan Estate where two men where shot on Saturday evening. Photo: Martin McKeown

A man is in critical condition in hospital after he and another man were shot in the legs in Londonderry on Saturday night.

Police say they believe the double shooting was carried out by dissident republicans.

The shooting happened in the Creggan area at around 6.30pm and the two men were found with gunshot wounds to their legs in an alleyway at Rinmore Drive.

A 48-year-old man was shot twice in the leg, in his thigh and shin. A 31-year-old man was hit in the thigh.

Local people reported hearing a number of shots being fired.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene from where both men were taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

The scene remained sealed off on Sunday morning.

One of the men has been discharged from hospital, however the other was in intensive care on Sunday night after being transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Detective Inspector Michelle Boyd said: "Our officers are continuing with their enquiries into these savage attacks, which we believe were carried out by dissident republicans."The fact the victims were shot in a residential area at a time when people would have been out and about shows just how reckless those responsible are, and how they have no regard whatsoever for life. "Last night's double shooting brings the number of shootings in our city to four since the start of the year. They are simply unacceptable and there can never be any justification for them. "Carrying out attacks like this during a global health pandemic is particularly repugnant. We know the majority of people are working hard to keep their community safe and to protect the NHS, yet these violent criminals are endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and frontline workers."I am appealing to the public to help us remove these violent criminals from our community by bringing any information they have to us."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said the incident was "utterly depressing."

The Foyle MP tweeted: "Our hospital has enough to deal with at this time. We don't want the law of the jungle in our city. Get off our backs."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan also condemned in the incident.

"There is no place for guns or this type of activity on our streets," she said.

"This is the fourth shooting since Christmas. We are in the middle of a pandemic, our health service is already stretched to the limit. This is the last thing people of this city want to see.

"Anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

DUP MLA Gary Middleton described the shootings as "disturbing", adding "there is no place for guns on our streets".

"Such attacks are disgusting at anytime, not least when our hospitals are working over capacity. I will continue to be updated by PSNI team," he said.

People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin added: "Two more people have been sent to Altnagelvin following another barbaric shooting in Creggan. People Before Profit repeat what we have said many times before - these are futile acts that only serve to further traumatise those directly impacted and a community facing many hardships - and brings burden to an already overwhelmed health service."

Anyone who was in the area at around 6:30pm and saw what happened is asked to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1559 of 06/02/21.

Information can also be given on the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org