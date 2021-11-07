Man in critical condition following Dublin Road crash in Newry

A male pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital following a crash on a road in Newry.

The collision happened on the Dublin Road on the outskirts of the city at around 11.20pm on Saturday night.

Police said the a car struck the pedestrian, who is currently in hospital.

The road remains closed on Sunday morning while police investigations take place, with motorists advised there delays are to be expected in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Diversions are in place whilst enquiries are conducted at the scene and some delays are expected in the area.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact officers at Ardmore on 101 quoting reference number 1976 06/11/21.”