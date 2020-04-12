Man in critical condition following Enniskillen 'altercation'

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a street "altercation" in Enniskillen, police have said.

At around 8.40pm on Saturday police received a report of an altercation in the Coolcullen Meadows area of the town involving several mean armed with weapons.

Upon arrival, police found two men with wounds to their legs, both requiring hospital treatment. One of the men is now in a critical condition.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It is believed that another man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived and enquiries are ongoing to determine his whereabouts."Detectives would ask anyone with information or with any video footage of the altercation to contact them at Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 2257 11/04/20."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.