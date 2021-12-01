Man in critical condition following Newry road traffic collision

A man is in critical condition in hospital following a road traffic collision in Newry on Tuesday.

The incident took place just after 6pm in the Armagh Road area.

Police said a black Land Rover was involved in the crash which struck a male pedestrian aged in his 50s.

They said he remains in a serious condition in hospital following the incident and have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

PSNI Inspector Frances McCullough said: “The collision took place just after 6pm in the Armagh Road area.

"It involved a black Land Rover and a male pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where he remains in a critical condition.

"The road, which was closed following the incident, has since re-opened.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, and in particular anyone who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1437 of 30/11/21.”