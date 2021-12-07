Man in critical condition following ‘serious’ west Belfast assault

A man has been left in critical condition in hospital following a “serious” assault in west Belfast on Sunday.

Police said the victim aged in his 30s was attacked in the Milford Close area of the city in the early hours of the morning and sustained serious head injuries.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Duffield said: “Police attended the Milford Close area in the early hours of Sunday where a man in his 30s was found with serious head injuries.

“The male required hospital treatment for his injuries and remains in a critical condition at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have any information in relation to the assault, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 962 of the 05/12/21.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”