Man in his 20s dies following scrambler bike crash in Magherafelt

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Magherafelt on Saturday.

The victim died following an incident on the Castledawson road.

Police confirmed he was the rider of a scrambler bike involved in the collision at around 4pm.

SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn said the death has left a sense of sadness in the whole community.

“There is a deep sense of shock and sadness in Magherafelt today following a fatal collision involving a scrambler on Saturday afternoon,” she said.

"A young man in his 20s has been taken from his family and his community far too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who knew him at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of the accident on Saturday or who has dash cam footage to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1299 13/08/22.”