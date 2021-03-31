Man in his 20s dies in M1 crash

A man in his 20s has died following a three-vehicle collision on the M1 on Wednesday morning.

The man was the driver of one of three vehicles involved in the crash on the westbound carriageway close to the Moira off slip shortly before 5am.

Two other people who were travelling in the same car have been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the third vehicle is not thought to have been injured.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash, causing a build-up of traffic in the area.

Police investigating the circumstances of the collision have asked to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage.

On Wednesday afternoon police announced the road had reopened.

